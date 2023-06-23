Exclusive: Beijing 2022 payments to Winter Olympic IFs down 6.5 per cent from Pyeongchang level

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is paying $201 million (£158 million/€185 million) to Winter Olympic International Sports Federations (IFs) as their dividend from last year's disrupted Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The sum - disclosed in the newly-published 2022 IOC Annual Report - confirms that after rising sharply early in the millennium, these payments are not even treading water, especially once inflation and exchange rates are taken into account.

Five years ago, the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games yielded a payment of $215 million (£169 million/€198 million), a similar order of magnitude to both Sochi 2014 - $199 million (£156.4 million/€183 million) - and Vancouver 2010 - $209 million (£164.3 million/€192.3 million).

Between 2002 and 2010, by contrast, contributions made from Winter Olympic Games revenues to the relevant Winter Olympic IFs more than doubled from $92 million (£72.3 million/€85 million) after the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games.

The IOC said that, compared to previous Olympic Winter Games, it had "incurred additional expenditures due to COVID-19 countermeasures, the closed-loop management system, and additional human resources, operations, logistics and broadcasting costs".

The new payment level means that the relevant IFs will have to wait until at least 2026 before seeing any meaningful increase in their Olympic dividends.

The International Skating Union's Winter Olympic-related payment accounted for some 28 per cent of total operating income in 2022 ©Getty Images

In recent times, these have accounted for a substantial chunk of their overall revenues.

For example, the International Skating Union's (ISU) Winter Olympic-related payment accounted for some 28 per cent of total operating income in 2022 - it is doubtful if this will be the highest level of such dependency among Winter Olympic IFs.

With inflation having recently spiked in many countries and currency fluctuations having not necessarily moved in favour of IFs whose reporting currency is not the US dollar, it seems logical to surmise that IF managements may be striving to keep the lid or costs, or identify and exploit new revenue streams, or both.

The ISU, whose accounting currency is the Swiss franc, looks like it will need to get by with CHF9.86 million (£8.63 million/$11 million/€10.1 million) a year of Beijing 2022-related monies, for a quadrennial total of CHF39.4 million (£34.5 million/$43.8 million/€40.3 million).

This compares with just over CHF11 million (£9.62 million/$12.2 million/€11.3 million) a year for the four years after Pyeongchang 2018.

That, in turn, would equate to a reduction of a bit less than 11 per cent.

In US dollar terms, the overall $201 million post-Beijing 2022 payment to Winter Olympic IFs is some 6.5 per cent below the $215 million paid out after Pyeongchang 2018.