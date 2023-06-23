Asian Boxing Confederation aims to join rival body after IBA expulsion as former African head also backs split

The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) has confirmed it will seek to quit the International Boxing Association (IBA) and join a new organisation backed by the Olympic Movement following the IBA's dramatic expulsion.

Crisis talks have seen the ASBC plan for an Extraordinary Congress which would allow it to amend its constitution and join a rival global body.

This could see the ASBC's 43 national member nations jump ship from the turmoiled IBA, if the Congress on a yet to be decided date backs the switch.

This year's Asian Boxing Championships have also been postponed until further notice because of the uncertainty, including the youth and junior event in Astana in Kazakhstan which was due to start on July 14.

It comes after the IBA was expelled at yesterday's International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session for failing to address long-standing problems involving governance, finances and the integrity of competitions.

A potential exodus of countries from the IBA ranks has been predicted as a result, piling pressure on President Umar Kremlev.

"The ASBC Board of Directors will call for an Extraordinary Congress to amend the ASBC constitution allowing the confederation to function in the current exceptional situation and align with an International Federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee," ASBC President Pichai Chunhavajira said.

"The Board of Directors further authorised the ASBC President and secretary general to liaise closely with all international and national stakeholders in the sport as well as take any action deemed appropriate and keep all members updated."

Sixty-nine IOC members backed the IOC Executive Board recommendation to expel the IBA at the Extraordinary Session yesterday, with just one voting against and 10 abstaining.

This year's Asian Championships have been postponed ©Getty Images

The IBA had been suspended since 2019 and played no part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament.

It will now not be involved at Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028 either with a new body, World Boxing, hoping to take its place.

However, World Boxing remains a fledgling organisation and at present only has the United States and Switzerland as confirmed members.

World Boxing has also yet to receive recognition from the IOC, a process which could take time, with IOC Task Forces created to run Olympic boxing tournaments in the IBA's absence.

Kremlev has stressed that his organisation could continue without the Olympics as they "only take place every four years".

But Thailand's Chunhavajira, a member of the IBA Board of Directors as a direct result of being the ASBC President, said the Olympics represented "the pinnacle of athletic achievement".

"The Asian Boxing Confederation wants to assure our National Federations, boxers and supporters that we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting the sport of boxing and supporting our athletes within Asia and on the international stage," he said.

"That our passion and commitment to our Asian boxing community burns strong like the Olympic flame.

"As a confederation we believe that the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and they provide a platform for athletes from every corner of the world to come together and compete on a level playing field.

"The five rings of the Olympic symbol represent every continent, and they serve as a powerful reminder of the unity that can be achieved through sport.

"As a continent we have won the most medals on the Olympic stage over the years, and as an organisation, we are committed to supporting our athletes in their pursuit of the Olympic dream.

Pichai Chunhavajira spoke glowingly about the Olympic Movement and its importance ©Getty Images

"The Olympics represent a beacon of hope for the world, and we intend to put all of ASBC's extensive resources in full support of the Olympic Movement.

"We will continue to provide our athletes with the best possible training and resources to help them achieve their goals, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that they can compete at the highest levels of the sport."

The ASBC stance will be a further blow to Kremlev who would see Asia and Africa as being strong areas of support.

Bessalem Abdellah, the former President of the African Boxing Confederation (CAB), joined the ASBC in calling for a new body to take the sport forward.

He said the CAB should also hold an Extraordinary Congress.

"In order to preserve amateur boxing, beyond the 2028 Olympic Games, it is imperative that the great pugilistic family, throughout the world, join forces around a new organisation," he said in a joint statement with coach Aggoune Azeddine.

"A new organisation whose foundations are drawn from the principles of the Olympic Charter.

"In this context, we call on World Boxing, which seems to be an alternative, to open up more to national federations and boxing personalities in order to draw up the bylaws.

"We call on the African confederation, more particularly, to organise an Extraordinary Congress as soon as possible, in order to discuss the future of the continental organisation and its aspirations."

The joint statement said former officials with the IBA - and AIBA as it used to be known - had been excluded in favour of new faces.

"The ignorance and the incompetence of these people, docile in addition, made it possible to establish a personal power within the organisation," it said.

"Therefore, AIBA-IBA has failed miserably to maintain itself within the Olympic Movement, as its leaders have promised.

"At the end of this expulsion, 77 years at the heart of Olympism have just evaporated."

A statement by the IBA reacting to yesterday's expulsion described it as "catastrophic" for boxing and compared the move to "fascist Germany".