Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) is celebrating 1,000 days to go until the Victoria 2026 Opening Ceremony takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to run from March 17 to 29 of that year across five regional hubs.

Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Gippsland, and Shepparton are due to host 22 sports for Australia's first hosting of the Games since Gold Coast 2018.

"We're more enthusiastic than ever for Victoria 2026," said Australian triple Olympic and nine-time Commonwealth Games swimming champion Petria Thomas.

"There are 1000 days to go, and the countdown to the Opening Ceremony has begun.

"Our team will be ready, and we’re confident the host communities in Victoria and sports fans across Australia are looking forward to cheering us on.

"A home Games always presents a memorable opportunity for Australian athletes to compete in front of family and friends, but the enthusiasm we've encountered during our visits across the state highlights how much the locals are looking forward to getting behind the green and gold, too."

Austrlia's nine-time Commonwealth Games champion Petria Thomas is set to serve as the host nation's Chef de Mission at Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

Thomas is set to serve as Chef de Mission for the Australian team at Victoria 2026.

It is due to mark her ninth consecutive appearance at the Games.

Following a tour of Victoria earlier this year, the CGA is planning for athletes to meet with local councils and First Nations Australians to discuss how the Games can best be delivered.

"If the Games were a relay, we'd be at the first change with three legs to go," Thomas said.

"The multi-city model presents us with a new challenge and we're tackling it head on to ensure the best high-performance environment and overall experience for Australia's Team members."

While the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games remain the immediate focus for athletes, Australians are still aiming for glory at Victoria 2026.

Birmingham 2022 champion swimmer Col Pearse is one of those.

"The chance to compete in front a home crowd is something that I think every athlete looks forward to, and you can't deny that it is certainly something special."