FIFPRO calls on better conditions for female footballers after pay disparities in FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying

Global football's players' union FIFPRO has outlined the disparity in pay conditions for the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying phase.

The report claims that 29 per cent of players were not paid for taking part in qualifying tournaments and when athletes were paid it was often based on match performance.

Only 40 per cent of the 362 players surveyed considered themselves to be professional athletes and two-thirds said they had to take unpaid leave or holiday to play in qualifying events.

Nearly all the players, at 93 per cent, believed they were not paid enough.

"In highlighting these conditions and the status of players across the globe, FIFPRO firmly calls on the industry to take a closer look at the qualification processes in each of the six confederations," read the FIFPRO report.

"This is so we all can commit to meaningful changes that look at the overall opportunities the FIFA Women's World Cup can deliver to a greater number of players than those that just appear at the final tournament in July and August this year."

The report also found a lack of safeguarding measures for athletes, with 54 per cent stating that they had not had a medical examination prior to the qualification fixtures.

A third said there was not sufficient recovery time between games, a majority felt gym facilities were subpar, and 32 per cent said stadiums and pitches were not at an acceptable standard.

Of the surveyed players, 93 per cent believe they deserve a pay increase ©FIFPRO

The survey included players from the qualifying tournaments of six continental confederations.

The World Cup is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand this year with the competition running from July 20 to August 20.

"The World Cup is the pinnacle of national team football but the pathways to the tournament define the players' conditions over a very long period," FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said in a statement.

"Therefore, ensuring the best possible conditions here is vital.

"We are prepared to work with FIFA and confederations to improve conditions for World Cup qualification and address the current inequities and fragmentation."

FIFA has increased the tournament's prize money from the $30 million (£23.5 million/€27.4 million) awarded in 2019 to $110 million (£86.5 million/€100.7 million) for this year's edition.

The governing body has also pledged that every player that takes part in the tournament will earn at least $30,000 (£23,600/€27,400).

The money rises dependent on finishing position, with each player on the winning team earning $270,000 (£212,000/€247,000).