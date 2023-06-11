A Queensland Government independent panel has proposed higher standards for developers in the construction industry in a bid to crack down on dubious practices in the build-up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

The Developer Review Panel was appointed by the Queensland Government in late 2021, after Brisbane became the first city to be awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the revamped procedure for selecting host cities in which the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board.

The three-member Panel was chaired by Alison Quinn, who has held leadership positions in the property development, aged care and seniors sectors.

It also included Gina Patrick, whose experience covers construction, manufacturing and businesses advice in many industries, and lawyer John Payne.

Its final report outlined issues surrounding the relatively high rate of insolvencies in the construction industry and behaviours from some developers which had contributed to this.

According to the report's data, 227 insolvencies were recorded in construction in Queensland for the 2021-2022 financial year, accounting for 18 per cent of the total across all industries in the state.

The Panel expects issues identified in its report including insolvencies in the construction industry to "intensify" without action given the growth in development before Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

"Some developers identified themselves as members of a profession and sought to position themselves as leaders in terms of behaviours, product and relationships with industry," the report read.

"The behaviours of more professional developers tended to positively impact a project across the contractual chain.

"Conversely, the Panel heard that poor behaviour by developers often affected security of payment, increased solvency risks in the contractual chain, unreasonably altered risk profiles by pushing risk down the contractual chain, contributed to substandard building practices, and caused a reduction in safety during construction.

"This behaviour was often attributed to either inexperience on the part of a developer or a primary focus on profit, with each primarily manifesting in an unbalanced allocation of reward/return and risk."

With a "period of significant development and growth" underway particularly in South-East Queensland in the build-up to Brisbane 2032, the Panel expects "the issues identified in this report are likely to intensify, rather than recede, without prompt action".

It recommends the establishment of an accreditation framework for developers to ensure they meet minimum standards, including a "fit and proper" person threshold and improved educational requirements.

Clarification of developers' responsibilities relating to non-conforming building products and fairness in contracting in Queensland is also called for in the report, with disciplinary action against accredited developers advised for breaches of laws in this regard.

The promotion of digital tools for recording design and construction information is another recommendation from the Panel.

The Panel claimed its recommendations "seek to create a more level playing field for the industry, while also minimising unnecessary regulatory burden".

Redevelopment of the Gabba is among the key construction projects for Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

Its online survey found 88.9 per cent of consumers and 52.5 per cent of industry respondents supported changes to the regulation of developers.

Jen Williams, the executive director for Queensland at the lobby group Property Council of Australia, claimed "there is little evidence to support the need for potentially sweeping changes" and more stringent regulation would "act as a further deterrent for investment", as reported by The Urban Developer.

The Queensland Government is expected to seek further consultation before deciding on any reforms to the construction industry.

Development projects related to Brisbane 2032 include a proposed demolition and rebuild of the Gabba, the nearby Station Square project, and the construction of the Brisbane Live Arena.