Australia’s Olympic champion Jessica Fox captured the women’s C1 and K1 titles at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup event in Prague.

It was the second time the Australian canoeist had won both events in the Czech capital and her seventh double in her glittering international career.

Fox received a two-second penalty for a gate touch and suffered a crash at the bottom of the course but it was not enough to stop her from winning the women’s C1 crown.

She was the only athlete to register a time under 110 seconds as she clinched victory in 1min 49.13sec.

"I held it together to the finish," said Fox.

"There was a little bit of an issue on my last upstream gate when I crashed into the wall, so I was really pleased to hold it together and finish strongly.

"I was quite nervous.

"The course is really challenging, especially in C1, but I tried to take last week’s results and last week’s feelings into the result and I’m really pleased to have put that down."

Andorra’s Mònica Dòria sealed silver in 1:50.57, while home canoeist Gabriela Satkova clocked 1:51.02 for bronze.

Czech star Jiří Prskavec delivered home success with victory in the men's K1 event ©Getty Images

Fox’s C1 success came just 24 hours after the multiple world champion won the women’s K1 title in a time of 1:38.95.

Germany’s Ricarda Funk and Britain’s Mallory Franklin both picked up two-second penalties as they finished in 1:43.58 and 1.44.90, respectively, to take the other two podium spots.

Reigning Olympic champion Benjamin Savšek captured his first World Cup gold in Prague since 2012 and his fifth overall title when he won the men’s C1 event.

The Slovenian topped the standings with 1:37.67, 3.61 seconds ahead of Slovakia’s Matej Beňuš, while France’s Jules Bernardet clinched bronze in 1:42.90.

"There was big pressure at the start, but I’m really happy to have managed that from the start to the finish and to complete a run without any mistakes," said Savšek.

"It’s a great day."

There was delight for hosts Czech Republic on Friday (June 9) when reigning Olympic champion Jiří Prskavec claimed the men’s K1 crown.

Prskavec hosted a time of 1:29.67 to take the title, edging out compatriot Vít Přindiš who came up just 0.88 short.

Italy’s Giovanni de Gennaro followed his gold medal from Augsburg last week with bronze after finishing in 1:30.82.

Switzerland's Dimitri Marx and Britain’s Kimberley Woods claimed the respective men's and women's kayak cross titles on the final day of competition.

Woods withstood the challenge of home favourite Tereza Fišerová to clinch gold, while Marx overcame compatriot Jan Rohrer in a thrilling men's final.