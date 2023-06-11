Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus visited the headquarters of the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Bangladeshi official met with members of Milan Cortina 2026 at the office in Milan to discuss the development of a legacy project for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The goal of the MoU is for Milan Cortina 2026 and the Yunus Sports Hub to implement a sustainable procurement strategy.

The first phase of the project is for the Organising Committee to collaborate with businesses to ensure that purchases can "create the greatest possible social benefit".

Professor Muhammad Yunus, who won the Nobel Prize in 2006, has been described as a "source of great inspiration" for Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

"Professor Muhammad Yunus is a source of great inspiration for the contribution he provides to the world of sport through his commitment to developing the network of social enterprises," said Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò.

"For some time it has been collaborating with the International Olympic Committee, so that together we can achieve the goal of having Games that have the greatest positive impact on the territory in which they take place.

"I thank him for his visit and I am happy that Milano Cortina 2026 can be an accelerator of these processes."

Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier added: "We are very grateful to Professor Muhammad Yunus for this meeting and for his attention to people using the power of sport to promote change.

"There are various collaborations between the Olympic world and the Yunus Sports Hub, starting from Pyeongchang 2018, up to Paris 2024.

"The goal is to create a synergy between the largest sporting event in the world, which we will host in Italy in 2026, and the world of social entrepreneurship and the circular economy."

Yunus became known for providing microloans to small communities that were unable to receive conventional credit.

Professor Muhammad Yunus has been working with the IOC for several years and has been awarded the Olympic Laurel by Thomas Bach ©IOC

The 82-year-old won his Nobel Prize in 2006 and was invited to work with the IOC on initiatives that helped sports people with the next phase of their lives.

He was awarded the Olympic Laurel from the IOC at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recognition for his work in developing sport and founding the Yunus Sports Hub.

"Sport is natural for all human being," said Yunus.

"It brings into play all human forces and emotions, regardless of differences.

"This gives him enormous power.

"I urge you to channel this power to achieve social goals and peace."