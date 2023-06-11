An appeal has been launched by the South Sudan Boxing Federation to secure the funds necessary to compete at next year’s delayed African Games in Accra.

The national governing body has called on the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports to help it secure $80,000 (£64,000/€74,500) to be able to send men’s and women’s fighters to the Games in the Ghanian capital.

A total of 18 male and female boxers are due to represent South Sudan at Accra 2023 but Tereza Athian Abdelbagi, head of the National Federation, warned they were facing a shortage in funding.

Abdelbagi told South Sudanese radio broadcaster Eye Radio that the body needed funds for accommodation and a team doctor.

"I have about 18 players who are going [to Accra 2023], and we don’t have tickets yet," she said.

"When you have tickets, you have to have accommodation, and a doctor and these players have families so this is one of the challenges.

"So I appeal to my nation and to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to look into this."





Abdelbagi was speaking after the opening of women’s boxing facility in South Sudanese capital Juba where she delivered a speech.

"We have a lack of funds and uniforms," she said.

"We have a few uniforms but the more girls we get to come to this facility we will need more uniforms and shoes and other things that women need.

"This facility is going to be open 24-7 and we will need to educate these young girls not only in sport but to learn to communicate with others."

Ghana was due to stage the Olympic boxing qualifiers for Paris 2024 as part of the African Games only for the continental multi-sport event to be postponed until next year because of delays to preparations and an economic crisis in the country.

With the Games now set to be held from March 8 to 23 next year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working on an alternative qualification event with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

The IOC, which is running boxing for Paris 2024 instead of the suspended International Boxing Association, revealed in April that an African qualifier is now due take place in either August or September in Dakar in Senegal.