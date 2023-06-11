Oklahoma City is hoping to be named as host of the canoe slalom competition for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles with a decision expected to be made "very soon" on relocation of the sport.

The Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center looks in pole position to secure the hosting rights as Los Angeles 2028 considers moving the sport more than 1,300 miles outside of the city.

The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in north-western Los Angeles had previously been earmarked as the canoe slalom venue.

A temporary facility was due to hold the sport as part of the Valley Sports Park that is also the planned site for the equestrian and shooting competitions.

But Los Angeles 2028 are exploring their options before the confirmation of the final sport programme for the Games.

Mike Knopp, executive director of the Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center, revealed that talks were continuing with Los Angeles 2028 officials.

"I can confirm that we are continuing to hold discussions with LA28 regarding options for a host venue for canoe slalom for the Olympics," Knopp told the Oklahoma City Sentinel.

"As you will know, we have already had several events at your excellent Oklahoma City facility and are in close contact with venue management and American Canoeing to ensure if this is the option that is decided, it will meet all the requirements as specified by the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

"We are hoping to have a decision very soon."

A decision on the canoe slalom venue for Los Angeles 2028 is expected to be made soon ©Getty Images

The Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center is scheduled to host the International Canoe Federation (ICF) World Canoe Slalom Championships in 2026.

It has also previously hosted the ICF Canoe Sprint Super Cup in 2021 and 2022 but is more than three hours flight away from Los Angeles.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce refused to be drawn into questions about the potential of being part of Los Angeles 2028 but insisted the Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center was "recognised as a top venue for national and international competition".

"The organisers of Riversport, in cooperation with the City of Oklahoma City and Visit OKC, work together to attract and host events that create a positive economic impact for our city," a statement from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce added.

The Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee would have to acquire approval from City of Los Angeles to move any sport away from the city.

The site for the Los Angeles 2028 canoe sprint events has already been moved from the initially proposed Lake Perris in Riverside County to the Long Beach Marine Stadium, which was for the 1932 Olympics.

It is also due to hold rowing competitions, although on a shortened course of 1,500 metres instead of the traditional 2,000m due to the 2nd Street Bridge.

Canoe slalom also took place outside the host city the last time the United States hosted the Summer Olympics at Atlanta in 1996, when they were staged in Ducktown in Tennessee ©Getty Images

When the United States last held the Summer Olympics, at Atlanta in 1996, the canoe slalom events were also held outside the host city.

They took place at the Ocoee Whitewater Center in Ducktown in Tennessee, over 100 miles away from Atlanta.

A fire destroyed the venue last year.

Brisbane 2032 are also currently re-evaluating their plans for the canoe slalom course.

It is currently due to be part of a AUD$300 million (£160 million/$200 million/€185 million) community hub in the Redland but is set to undergo a detailed assessment.

A spokesperson from the ICF told insidethegames that it had received "no word on when the decision will be made" regarding the canoe slalom venue for Los Angeles 2028 but was "hoping it will be sooner rather than later".

insidethegames has contacted Los Angeles 2028 for comment.