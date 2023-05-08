The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) and World Obstacle are collaborating on the rebranding of two major obstacle competitions to include the name of both International Federations, it has been announced in a deal that has left critics fearing even more for the future of the sport.

The two competitions are now named the World Obstacle UIPM 2023 OCR World Championships and World Obstacle UIPM 2023 Ninja World Cup USA.

The alliance follows the decision of the UIPM 2022 Congress to add obstacle as a new discipline of modern pentathlon in a bid to save the sport's Olympic future following the decision to drop riding after the abuse scandal at Tokyo 2020.

The Ninja World Cup USA event features a 100 metres head-to-head sprint popularised on the Ninja television shows broadcast on Olympic broadcaster NBC and which is based on the Japanese television reality show Sasuke.

American Ninja Warrior features thousands of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty in various cities across the United States, in hopes of advancing to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip and winning the top prize of $1 million (£790,000/€900.000).

The event is scheduled to take place in Orlando in Florida between July 27 and 30.

The Ninja World Cup USA in Orlando, which the UIPM are now collaborating on, is based upon popular NBC show American Ninja Warrior ©NBC

"UIPM’s partnership with World Obstacle in the naming of two major obstacle racing competitions in 2023 is a significant step," UIPM President Klaus Schormann said.

"Through this partnership we can demonstrate that UIPM is getting actively involved in the existing obstacle racing scene and creating pathways for athletes who are ready to transfer their skills to a new challenge and join our multi-sports movement.

"The new, more accessible modern pentathlon with obstacle creates an incredible opportunity for athletes in all countries.

"We are merging a new, TV-friendly and mass participation sport with the prestige and heritage of the Olympic Games."

The OCR World Championships event includes a 100m sprint category similar to the format that is being introduced in modern pentathlon, as well as three kilometres and 15km endurance events.

The Championships are due to take place in Genk in Belgium between September 14 and 17.

"Obstacle athletes and National Federations are collaborating with their pentathlete colleagues in many countries, putting into practice sport solidarity and the power of the unity of multi-sports," World Obstacle President Ian Adamson said.

"Obstacle athletes of all ages are excited for the possibilities the collaboration presents."

Athletes who have led opposition to the decision to drop riding, and replace it with obstacle racing, will see this as another step towards the end of an historic sport inspired by the traditional pentathlon held during the ancient Olympics and invented by Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

Many critics, led by the pressure group Pentathlon United, whose members include the Tokyo 2020 champion, Britain's Joe Choong, have feared that obstacle racing is using modern pentathlon as a vehicle to get on the Olympic programme.

Obstacle racing has been added to the modern pentathlon by the UIPM to replace riding ©UIPM

"Another chapter in the absurd pathway the UIPM has taken and confirms everything we suspected," Pentathlon United told insidethegames.

"Once again its a slap in the face to the athletes who have been ignored and kept out of the discussions critical to the future of our sport.

"This comes as no surprise.

"What is astonishing is that only a few months ago, UIPM claimed that the draft 2017 merger agreement - that emerged before Congress 2022 - didn't amount to anything.

"Why didn't UIPM disclose any of this before or at the Congress last year?

"It has to be asked if the Member Federations had known about this at Congress 22, would they have still voted as they did?"

Pentathlon United have also claimed that the UIPM could have done more to ensure riding remained as a modern pentathlon discipline if they could had worked more closely with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

"If strategic alliances are so important to develop the audience and the brand of our sport, why in 30 years of this leadership have they never once developed one with the FEI and its sports where the last two weekends, hundreds of thousands of people have attended two of the sports showpiece events," they said.