Olympic velodrome boss Laurent Mazaury has promised that next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games will be followed by other major cycling events in the region and a drive for greater participation in the sport.

Mazaury, sports vice-president for the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (SQY) Velodrome at Paris 2024, has pledged further benefits to the 12 communes in the Île-de-France region which are hosting cycling.

"We wish to capitalise on the presence of our facilities to continue to host major international sporting events, which contribute to the international influence of SQY, offer great spectacles to our inhabitants, and produce significant economic spin-offs," Mazaury said.

At Paris 2024, SQY is to host track cycling and BMX, and the Elancourt Hill seven kilometres away is the designated venue for mountain biking.

The road races are also set to pass through the region which was recognised as an International Cycling Union (UCI) "Bike City" in 2018, and has also been given Terre de Jeux status by Paris 2024.

"It reinforces the appeal of our territory, for its inhabitants, its companies and its sports tourism, it highlights the quality of life in SQY, which is close to Paris but already in the country," Mazaury said.

As Deputy Mayor of Elancourt, one of 12 communes in the region, Mazaury has promised that Paris 2024 will leave a tangible legacy.

"All our sports facilities are open to the wider public all year round," he said.

"Throughout the year, we support local clubs with subsidies, assistance in purchasing equipment and preferential access to major events."

A total of €37million (£32 million/$41 million) is being invested in the region over the next decade to increase local participation in cycling and encourage use of the Olympic facilities.

The #TousenPiste (All-on-track) scheme has enabled secondary school pupils to participate in events designed to help them discover cycling and make use of SQY facilities.

Three local secondary schools have now established a special curriculum enabling pupils to train at the Vélodrome National or the BMX Stadium with sports teachers and specialised trainers.

"Our main challenge for the legacy will now be social and societal," Mazaury said.

"We must succeed in getting more and more of the territory's inhabitants and employees practising sport, for their well-being and health."

The area has also launched a bike station and hire network which now encompasses seven railway stations, 90 bus lines and offers 420 kilometres of cycle lanes for a population of around 230,000.

"We conduct consultations and listen carefully to the feedback of everyday users, to learn from what already exists and to improve for the future," Mazaury said.

"We are in regular contact with companies, which inform us of their employees' requests, with the 12 communes that make up SQY and with the users who pass through the station every day, in order to adapt our service offer as best we can."

The mountain bike races at Elancourt Hill on July 28 and 29, are set to launch the Paris 2024 cycling programme.