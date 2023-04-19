More than 8,000 candidates from 111 countries have registered applications to become volunteers at this year's Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games - including one aged 93.

The nonagenarian is a Polish woman living in the United States, who has applied to visit her homeland for the first time in 16 years.

She had learned about the European Games at a local Polish community meeting.

The organisers are still accepting applications as part of the additional recruitment, although the main process, which opened last October, is complete.

Volunteers will work in 13 cities at 29 sports to provide organisational support for Europe’s largest sporting event in 2023.

They will be needed in sports arenas, airports, hotels, or media centres, and they will support athletes, coaches, referees, tourists, journalists and fans.

Of the applicants, 60 per cent are women.

The largest age group is 16-19 years old, but there was no shortage of interest from senior citizens and families.

The most sought-after departments are the Volunteer Centre and Sports Volunteering.

Among the disciplines, ski jumping is most popular, and among the cities, Kraków.

A total of 30 per cent of applications have come from foreign candidates.

Europe leads the way in terms of the number of applications - Spain is the leader ahead of the United Kingdom and Germany.

But the offer of volunteering at the 2023 European Games has reached every corner of the world, as evidenced by applications from Peru, Australia and China.

Recruitment will be a two-stage process.

After forms have been analysed, recruitment interviews will take place.

Last-minute candidates can still fill out the application form here.

The final results of the recruitment will be announced in May.