Paris 2024 and Orange, the Organising Committee's premium partner, will be hosting a relay race on June 17 named the "Orange Night Run" where 1,000 bibs will be available to win, it has been announced.

The bibs will be worn at the "marathon for all", which will be held on August 10 2024, the day before the finale of the Olympic marathon.

The relay race will start at the Paris City Hall, where 5,000 runners will race to the banks of the River Seine, passing under the Pont d'Arcole, the Pont Notre-Dame, or the Pont Neuf.

The runners will be divided to 1,000 teams of five and will travel eight times through a loop that is 5,274 metres, which will be considered as training for the "marathon for all".

Elliud Kipchoge will be taking part in the Orange Night Run ©Getty Images

Each team will need a minimum of two women and is open to amateurs and disabled athletes.

To win a bib, teams will have to either finish in the top 50 in the race standings, be amongst the five teams to bring the most mobiles to recycle or be drawn randomly from among the other 145 teams who are participating.

Amongst the participants will be two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who won the marathon at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.