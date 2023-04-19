Milan has been unanimously approved by the organisers of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games as venue for the speed skating events.

The city had been expected to win its bid for the sport to be held at the Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre despite competition from Turin's Oval Lingotto, which hosted the sport the last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 2006.

Uncertainty has surrounded the staging of speed skating events at Milan Cortina 2026 since plans to build a roof over the outdoor ice rink in Baselga di Pinè were rejected.

The latest modification of the Games Masterplan by the Milan Cortina 2026 Board of Directors took into account the fact that the Milan proposal is entirely financed by private capital.

The Milan plan was also deemed to have "territorial continuity with the other competition sites in the ice world - with the exception of curling – and a significant and greater concreteness combined with a reduction in operating costs," according to Italian officials.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Board also took into account "the logistical issues relating to the movement of athletes, federation staff and referees; the costs of board and lodging and those of a dedicated and detached workforce at the new venue."

Other elements considered included the income deriving from the multiple purchase of tickets and the fact that, because of the territorial continuity, fans would be able to benefit from a greater number of events in the same city.

"On this occasion the competition venue for the speed skating discipline will exist only for the duration of the competitions: a sustainable and innovative formula, which will allow Italy to be an example for the next editions of the Games, with a consequent strengthening of the binomial Sport and Olympic Movement," Milan Cortina 2026 said.

"Today's vote is the result of in-depth analysis of all available details of both dossiers.

"The decision taken today…takes into account…the technical needs of the Organising Committee; the experience of athletes, staff and spectators; the very tight timing in which action must be taken; the legacy that the project will leave to the City of Milan.

"The Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation will immediately start a collaboration with the International Skating Union (ISU) to carry out the project taking into consideration all the required technical requirements."

The Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre is also hosting the International Broadcasting Centre and the Main Press Centre.

Two pavilions - Halls 13 and 15 - will be temporarily combined to offer a total area of 35,000 square metres to host speed skating.

A 400 metres track will be installed, surrounded by stands expected to accommodate 6,500 spectators.

A training track will also be set up on the site, as will changing rooms for the competitors, and media seating.

A catering area will also be offered to spectators connected via a walkway to the Parc des Expositions.

Air conditioning and humidity control system will also be installed as to make the venue as environmentally friendly as possible.