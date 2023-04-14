Oudéa-Castéra says spectator numbers at Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony to be "refined"

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has stated that the proposed figure of 600,000 people present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony "is being refined".

The Opening Ceremony's artistic director Thomas Jolly is set to present his plans for the event to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which would dictate security elements likely to impact the figure.

"It is being refined," Oudéa-Castéra said, as reported by France Info.

"The work continues with the prefecture of police, [Interior Minister] Gérald Darmanin, and the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, to stall what we will do on the part of the high quays, but there will in any case be several hundred thousand people who will be able to benefit from this parade of athletes along the six kilometres of the Seine."

The 600,000 figure has been the subject of much debate, regarding how to ensure the safety of spectators.

Oudéa-Castéra said that the prefect of police in Paris Laurent Nunez is set to release details of a specific security plan soon which would help clarify a number.

A figure of 600,000 spectators at the Opening Ceremony had been initially expected, but the number is now due to change ©Paris 2024

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has refused to set a crowd limit for the Opening Ceremony, which is due to feature an unprecedented Parade of Nations as delegations take boats down the River Seine.

Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France, had earlier called for an upper limit of 500,000 spectators.

It has been estimated that the crowds for the Ceremony could well exceed 600,000.

This would include 100,000 ticket holders and a further 500,000 on the high quays above the river from Pont d’Austerlitz to Pont d’Iéna - a distance of six km.

Hidalgo insisted the city authorities were working "very, very seriously" with Darmanin and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet to plan the Opening Ceremony.

She pointed out that on New Year’s Eve, crowds of over a million had made their way to the Champs Elysees to celebrate the New Year.

The Opening Ceremony is due to take place on July 26 next year with the Games then running until August 11.