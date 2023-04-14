Estonian Minister questions IOC stance on Russia after video of Ukrainian being murdered

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has reiterated his support for Ukraine and has suggested that Russia should not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 47-year-old reacted to a video of a Ukrainian prisoner being decapitated by Russian soldiers.

"Video is circulating on Twitter showing Russians beheading Ukrainian soldier," he wrote on Twitter.

"And yet we are literally talking about need for a dialogue and competing against each other on Olympics?

"What are we doing here?

"Estonia stands and will stand with Ukraine.

"Until its victory!"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released recommendations that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to global sporting competitions, so long as they do not support the war and are not contracted to their country's armed forces.

Video is circulating on #Twitter showing Russians beheading Ukrainian soldier...



...And yet we are literally talking about need for a dialogue & competing against each other on #Olympics? What are we doing here?



Estonia🇪🇪 stands & will stand with Ukraine🇺🇦. Until it's victory! — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) April 12, 2023

It is not the first time that Reinsalu has expressed his belief that Russia and Belarus must be ostracised from international sport.

At the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Seoul last October, he stressed that sporting sanctions against the two must remain in place.

Reinsalu insisted that it is "inconceivable" that their athletes could return.

"It is inconceivable that they would be able to stand side-by-side [with athletes from other countries] in the international sports arena, while at the same time deliberate attacks on ordinary people, their homes and the civilian infrastructure are going on in Ukraine," Reinsalu said, as reported by ERR News

"Restrictions must remain as long as the war against Ukraine continues."

IOC President Thomas Bach criticised European Governments for speaking against the organisation's stance on Russia and Belarus, calling them "deplorable".

Last month, Estonia along with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia argued that there was "not a single reason" for the IOC to move away from its initial position in February 2022 which recommended an outright ban on Russia and Belarus, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia, a former part of the Soviet Union, shares a border with Russia.