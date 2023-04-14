A controversial bill that will allow artificial intelligence video surveillance to be used for security purposes during next year's Olympics and Paralympics in Paris has been approved by the French Parliament.

Members overwhelmingly backed the bill, voting 252 in favour and 27 against.

The vote was the final hurdle for the bill after it had already received the approval of the Senate, National Assembly and a cross-party Committee.

Under the law, the men's Rugby World Cup, scheduled to be held from September 8 to October 28, looks set to serve as a rehearsal for the AI technology before it is used at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The experimental period is due to run until March 31 in 2025, allowing the video surveillance to be operational at sporting and cultural events in a bid to strengthen security.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra claims the adoption of the bill is an "important step towards the common objective of success" of Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The law is set to make it possible to detect serious risks more quickly by processing images by algorithm, prevent and punish violence committed at events courtesy of stadium bans and increase penalties when there are cases of intrusion into a sporting arena or a competition field.

It also authorises the installation of a health centre at the Athletes' Village and allows new genetic analysis techniques to identify cases of doping to comply with world anti-doping standards.

It is hoped that the introduction of the AI technology will avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes at last year's UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France which is set to be a venue at Paris 2024.

The bill has caused controversy with groups including Amnesty International previously claiming that the technology "sets a dangerous precedent for human rights", amid fears it risks transforming Paris 2024 "into a massive assault on the right to privacy".

Supporters of the AI provisions claim the technology could help to avoid chaotic scenes such as those at last year's UEFA Champions League final in Paris ©Getty Images

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has hailed the adoption of the bill, claiming it constitutes an "important step towards the common objective of success" of Paris 2024.

"[Oudéa-Castéra] welcomes the improvements made in recent weeks by the two assemblies…to improve the guarantees governing the use of algorithmic image processing and millimetre wave scanners, to better guarantee the proportionality of measures aimed at combating incivility and violence in stadiums, to implement nominative, dematerialised and tamper-proof ticketing for certain sporting events exposed to the risk of fraud or to take greater account of the issues of accessibility of sites and transport, and support for people with disabilities," a statement from the Sports Ministry reads.

"Once the law has been promulgated, if necessary after it has been examined by the Constitutional Council, the Government will endeavour to ensure its rapid application so that the provisions it contains can contribute effectively, and as early as possible, to the preparation and the flawless organisation of the 2024 Paris Games."