Chefs de Mission from 41 countries came together in Santiago to hear an update on preparations for this year's Pan American Games.

The officials attended a Chefs de Mission seminar in the Chilian capital where they learnt about progress, infrastructure and venues for the Games and got the opportunity to resolve their questions.

A venue tour was also organised as the Chefs de Mission visited the National Stadium and Pan American Village as well as Peñalolen Bicentennial Park, Chimkowe Gym and the Olympic Training Center.

Santiago 2023 organisers described the visit as "one of the most important milestones" in preparation for the Games which are due to open in fewer than six months’ time.

"We are very happy," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"The Games are getting closer and this exchange of knowledge and information for the Chefs de Mission is essential.

"This is everyone's job.

"The Chefs de Mission are very important to collaborate in all the details and difficulties that are going to arise.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic addresses officials at the Chefs de Mission seminar ©Santiago 2023

"Being able to have the first instance of face-to-face communication and show the infrastructure progress was our objective."

Santiago 2023 executive director Gianna Cunazza added: "It is the most important instance in which we bring together all the countries of the continent to show them the advances we have, we are already entering the Games environment.

"This seminar marks a milestone for us in the straight end to reach the realisation of Santiago 2023."

The discussions at the seminar ranged from reviewing the anthems and flags of the countries to finding out about the official hotels.

The visit concluded when the Chefs de Mission travelled to the Algarrobo resort where sailing events are due to take place and Quillota where the equestrian competitions are set to be held.

"Things are going very well," said Bahamas Chef de Mission Clarence Rolle.

"It is clear that the Organising Committee is working very hard, and the important thing is that here they are answering all the questions and doubts that we have as Chefs de Mission.

Chefs de Mission got the opportunity to visit the Pan American Village during the venue tour ©Santiago 2023

"The Pan American Village is very large and very advanced.

"After the Games, Chile will have a very important legacy."

Argentina’s Chef de Mission Carlos Ferrea added: "I am really surprised by everything.

"The meetings we had with the functional area teams have been very good.

"They have given us all the answers so we are ready to come to Chile with the best we have.

"We will come with our A-team trying to leave our country at the top."

More than 6,900 athletes from 41 nations are expected to compete at the Pan American Games, scheduled to be staged from October 20 to November 5.