LA councillor calls for update on energy plan for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park has introduced a motion which asks for details about the energy plan for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Park made the move to ensure "adequate energy resources for all venues and events" associated with the Games.

It comes after the Council established the role and responsibilities of different partners in December 2021.

This included a commitment to form an Energy Council by April 3 2024.

The Energy Council is planned to facilitate close coordination between the city, the LA 2028 Organising Committee and other parties.

As well as working to ensure the Games have enough power, it will also have sustainability goals.

An Energy Council is due to be created for LA 2028 ©Getty Images

Park's motion calls on the city to report back on the Energy Council's status so the 2024 deadline can be met.

"I am confident that this motion highlights the critical importance of collaboration and teamwork in developing a sustainable energy programme," said Park, who represents Council District 11, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"By working together, we can support each other's efforts and make the Games a resounding success for our city."

Los Angeles has twice hosted the Summer Olympics before, in 1932 and 1984.