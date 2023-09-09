Tatiana Kashirina’s "biggest ever" lifts by a woman weightlifter have been scrubbed from the record books by a court ruling that disqualifies all her results in a four-year period.

The Russian super-heavyweight, who has been banned for eight years for a doping offence, loses three world titles, three European titles and a number of other victories achieved between 2013 and 2017.

Kashirina, winner of every international competition she entered from October 2012 to November 2018, made the all-time biggest lifts at the 2014 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Almaty in Kazakhstan - a snatch of 155 kilograms, a clean and jerk of 193kg and a total of 348kg.

The "biggest ever" lifts will now be lower, made by the Chinese Olympic champion Li Wenwen, who will have a chance to better them when she lifts at the IWF World Championships here next week.

Li holds a sweep of world records of 148-187-335 in the current over-81kg category, in which Kashirina has never competed.

The disqualifications were confirmed to insidethegames by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"All the competitive results obtained by Tatiana Kashirina from 1 April 2013 until 19 June 2017 were disqualified, with all the resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money," a statement said.

CAS ruled on the case after appeals were lodged by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a tribunal’s decision to clear Kashirina of any wrongdoing.

Kashirina was suspended for two years after testing positive in 2006, when she was 15.

A second offence became known during an investigation into historic malpractice at the Moscow Laboratory and she was provisionally suspended in November 2020 for “use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or prohibited method”.

Eight months later, RUSADA’s Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee found there was no case to answer and cleared Kashirina, although it was too late for her to qualify for the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

The Disciplinary Committee is independent of RUSADA, which strongly disagreed with the decision to clear Kashirina and filed an appeal to CAS last September.

A few weeks later WADA did the same, and both appeals were upheld by CAS two weeks ago.

Kashirina's eight-year suspension, the standard length for a second offence, began in the last week of August.

She will be 40 when it ends.

WADA's investigation into the Moscow laboratory, known as Operations LIMS, has led to more than 200 doping charges being brought against athletes in a range of sports.

In a statement to insidethegames, it said, "WADA reviews every case to ensure it has been dealt with in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and if it is not, we reserve our right to take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"That is what happened in this case, and we are pleased the appeal has been successful.

"It is another example of how WADA is diligently following up on all the LIMS-related cases in Russia to ensure justice is done for athletes and clean sport."

Details of Kashirina’s offence have not been made public.

Asked why, CAS said, "The Arbitral Award in question is currently subject to a confidentiality review meaning that the parties might request that it remain confidential and thus it might not be published, or that it might be published at a later date with confidential information redacted.

"For this reason, it is not possible to provide a copy of the Arbitral Award at the present time."

Tatiana Kashirina claims she is proud of what she has achieved in weightlifting ©Getty Images





Kashirina loses her victories at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 IWF World Championships, plus the European Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The super-heavyweight category changed during Kashirina’s 10-year career from over-75kg to over-90kg and then over-87kg, and she won world or continental titles in all of them, weighing between 88kg and 108kg.

She has never competed in the new over-81kg super-heavyweight category because of Russia’s absence from IWF events or a seven-month provisional suspension related to the doping offence that led to the eight-year ban.

Those 2014 numbers proved to be beyond not only her rivals, but Kashirina herself as she never came close to matching them afterwards.

A total of 333kg was the nearest she got in winning the 2015 World Championships title.

In the first week of August, Kashirina, slimmed down and competing in the 87kg category, made a winning return to the international circuit at the CIS Games in Belarus.

Russia is unable to compete at IWF events under its own flag and has rejected conditions imposed for its weightlifters to lift as neutrals.

She made a six-from-six 117-145-262 and said afterwards, "If I had to, I would have done more.

"I'm in this sport for 22 years and I'm really proud of it."

When the process of amending results is underway there will be problems for the IWF and the European Weightlifting Federation, because in several instances the athletes due to be promoted have served one or more bans for doping or sample swapping.