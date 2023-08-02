The triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for August 17 to 20, is set to cause five days of traffic disruption.

The competition is one of three such contests operated by the Games' Organising Committee following last month's sailing event in Marseille and the mountain bike one scheduled to take place in Élancourt on September 24.

It is also due to serve as a World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series and World Triathlon Para Cup, and will occupy Pont Alexandre III.

Traffic interruption is expected to begin in the French capital from 6am on August 16, with the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in the eighth arrondissement to the Rue de Grenelle in the seventh set to be impacted.

In the afternoon and evening of the same day, the bridge central to the competition will be inaccessible by car.

These disruptions are due to remain until the end of the event, while streets around the Les Invalides and the Tuileries Garden in the seventh and first arrondissements, respectively, could also be closed.

It has caused outrage among some, with cycling promotion organisation Paris en Selle airing its concerns.

Après X jours de dangers pour les piétons, la base logistique du test event JO a été (un peu) sécurisée... en mettant en danger les vélos👏🤦



Côté Champs-Elysées, trottoirs condamnés, des milliers de touristes contraints de marcher sur la piste cyclable👎#onpeutfairemieux 😬🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/xkT2utjMYO pic.twitter.com/jyYTNuV9Jq — Paris en Selle - 8e-17e (@PeS_8e17e) July 26, 2023

"In addition to cyclists, the path and safety of pedestrians are non-existent and they are clearly endangered at the level of the Alexandre III Bridge," read a statement from the group.

Paris' police has defended the road closures for the event and future test events this month.

The World Rowing Junior Championships in Vaires-sur-Marne began today and is due to run until August 6 while the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup fourth leg is scheduled to be held on August 5 and 6.

The Archery World Cup at Les Invalides from August 19 to 20 then ends a busy schedule of test events which are all due to be run by their respective International Federations.

"It is a question of preparing for the simultaneous management of several events organised in a limited sector, to study the logistics of certain complex areas and to ensure the smooth running of the events in the Seine," read a City of Paris statement.

Pont Alexandre III is scheduled to host triathlon, Para triathlon and marathon swimming events, plus part of the road cycling competitions at Paris 2024.