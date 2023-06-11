Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma boosted his hopes of a defence of the Tour de France by winning the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The 26-year-old moved in front in the general classification standings on Thursday (June 8) and continued to tighten his grip on top spot.

He secured victory in a combined time of 29 hours 28min 39sec for the 1,214 kilometres race, finishing more than two minutes ahead Britain’s Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates.

The International Cycling Union World Tour event is seen as an important indicator to riders form before the Tour de France.

This year's Tour de France is due to start in Bilbao in Spain on July 1 and conclude in Paris on July 23.

Vingegaard won last year's event by nearly three minutes from Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar.

"It’s a very big thing for me to win this race, one of the biggest races in the world," said Vingegaard after crossing the line in second place behind Italy's Giulio Ciccone in La Bastille overlooking Grenoble on today's eighth and final stage.

"So of course I’m very happy to win.

"Yates wanted to go fast on the final climb.

"[Rafał] Majka was on the front.

"I was feeling good and I tried in the end.

"I think I can be very satisfied with the whole week.

"I’m in a good shape and the whole team rode fantastically.

"In a way, I’m surprised with the gaps in the overall standings.

"Now I’ll relax a few days and then I’ll do the last bit of preparation for the Tour de France.

"I still have a little bit of work to do but it’s not a lot."

Jonas Vingegaard finished second in today's final 153km stage that finished in La Bastille behind Italy's Giulio Ciccone, who clinched the prize for top climber ©Getty Images

Vingegaard won two of the eight stages in his triumph after the start of the race was dominated by French duo Christophe Laporte and Julian Alaphilippe.

Other stages were won by Denmark’s Mikkel Bjerg and Germany’s Georg Zimmerman before Ciccone emerged victorious on today's final leg.

Laporte, winner of two of the opening three stages, held on to win the green jersey awarded for points classification, while Ciccone was the top climber.

Ciccone overcame the challenge of Vingegaard and Yates to triumph in the final 153km stage in 4:06:04, 23 seconds ahead of Vingegaard with Adams a further 10 seconds back.

It was a stunning victory for the Trek-Segafredo rider who had withdraw from last month’s Giro d’Italia after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I had 10 days off the bike," said Ciccone in a report by Cycling News.

"My condition wasn’t 100 per cent so started here with the Tour de France in the head but this week my condition was getting better and better so I’m really happy to close this week with a victory.

"The last 500 metres were really long, but with all the people there, it was really nice.

"I looked behind and saw I was still in front with some gap, so I just went straight."