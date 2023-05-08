Japanese siblings Hifumi and Uta Abe enjoyed another special night on one of the sport’s biggest stages as they both captured their fourth world titles at the World Judo Championships here.

With their parents watching on from the stands, the brother and sister produced masterclasses to reign supreme again the in Qatari capital.

It is the third time they have shared such a moment together at the World Championships and they also delivered gold on the same evening at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Uta defeated Uzbekistan’s Diyora Keldiyorova to retain the women’s under-52 kilogram title, adding to her victories in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Hifumi then dug deep to overcome his great rival Joshiro Maruyama in an all-Japanese final, sealing his fourth men’s under-66kg crown following his previous success in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Japan's Uta Abe is all smiles after winning a fourth women's under-52kg World Championships title in Doha ©Getty Images

It was Uta, youngest of the two siblings, who struck first, producing a dominant display to see off Keldiyorova.

The Uzbek fighter struggled to gain a foothold in the bout as Uta remained on top throughout before pinning her opponent down for an ippon.

Her performance underlined her dominance in the category having won all her contests with an ippon.

France’s Amadine Buchard, defeated by Uta in the quarter-finals, bounced back to come through the repechage before defeating Hungary’s Réka Pupp to seal her fourth World Championship bronze medal.

The other bronze-medal bout was a classic that lasted more than 12 minutes with eight of those coming in an absorbing golden-score period.

Italy’s Odette Giuffrida eventually came out on top, sending Kosovo’s top seed Distria Krasniqi crashing for the match-winning waza-ari.

France's Walide Khyar boosted his hopes of glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics by claiming his first World Championships medal ©Getty Images

The final of the men’s under-66kg division looked like it might go even longer than that encounter as Hifumi battled it out with Maruyama over 11 enthralling minutes of a titanic tussle.

Maruyama, a two-time world champion, was determined to gain revenge having lost to Hifumi in last year’s final in Tashkent.

It was Hifumi who shaded the exchanges in normal time, forcing his opponent to pick up two shidos but the bout remained scoreless.

Fans were on the edge of their seats as the Japanese pair fought out a tense and tactical contest, often cancelling each other out.

Hifumi’s pressure eventually told, with Maruyama receiving a third shido, leaving him to settle for another silver.

Mongolia's Bashkuu Yondonperenlei also came through a gruelling contest against Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili to secure the bronze medal.

He was joined on the podium by France's Walide Khyar, who pulled off a superb performance to defeat double Olympic medallist and 2015 world champion An Ba-ul of South Korea in the other bronze-medal bout.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow, with the men’s under-73kg and women’s under-57kg categories set to be contested.