Veracruz in Mexico has been announced as the host of this year's World Para Taekwondo Championships.

The event in the port city on the Gulf of Mexico is due to take place at the World Trade Centre between September 21 and 24.

It will be the 10th edition of the World Championships and features both kyorugi and poomsae action.

The event will be held in Veracruz in September ©World Para Taekwondo

"We are very happy to announce that Veracruz in Mexico will host the next edition of the Para World Taekwondo Championships," said World Para Taekwondo chairman Chakir Chelbat.

"This will be the first time that the World Championships will be staged in a Pan American city.

"With the success of the players in that region, we are sure that hosting the World Championships will be yet another milestone for the taekwondo fraternity in the continent.

"We have been in regular contact with the Mexican federation and are very happy with the keenness of the local federation in staging the event with all arrangements and facilities in place.

"I am sure the players and officials will have a memorable time in Veracruz this September."

The last World Para Taekwondo Championships took place in Istanbul in 2021 ©World Taekwondo

Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"It's a great honour for Mexico and the Mexican Taekwondo Federation (FMTKH) to get the chance of hosting this prestigious championship," said FMTKH President Francisco Raymundo González Pinedo.

"This event will not just be an opportunity for our Para-taekwondo stars to mesmerise their home fans but will provide the newcomers a big stage to enhance their skills.

"We are taking all kind of advise from World Taekwondo officials and hope to be prepared to welcome the Para-taekwondo players from all over the world to Veracruz."

The last World Para Championships took place in Istanbul in 2021, the third time Turkey had staged the event following the Samsun in 2015 and Antalya in 2019.

Due to COVID-19, the Championships were held in a secure "bubble".