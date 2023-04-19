Bali's Governor Wayan Koster has doubled down on his opposition to Israel's participation at this year's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in the Indonesian province.

Koster's objections to Israel's debut at this year's men's FIFA Under-20 World Cup contributed to Indonesia being stripped of the tournament, which has since been reallocated to Argentina.

The ANOC World Beach Games remain scheduled to take place from August 5 to 12 in Bali, but the Governor's latest comments have added further doubt to Israel's involvement.

Indonesia's recently appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo had claimed on Friday (April 14) that an agreement had been reached for the World Beach Games to take place as planned, with a Ministerial statement quoting Koster providing his "full support" to the multi-sport event.

Koster denied the statement, insisting the following day that he remained opposed to Israel featuring.

"I remain consistent in refusing the Israeli team’s participation in the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali," he said, as reported by The Jakarta Post.

Koster claimed that the Indonesian Constitution meant that "the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali should be held without the Israeli team".

There are fears among some Indonesian sports officials that Koster's stance could mean ANOC follows FIFA in stripping the country of a major sporting event.

The ANOC World Beach Games are shrouded in uncertainty over Israel's participation in Bali ©Getty Images

ANOC said it remained in contact with the authorities in Indonesia.

"ANOC is in close dialogue with the Indonesian authorities and Indonesian Olympic Committee to ensure all qualified NOCs [National Olympic Committees] are welcome in Bali for the ANOC World Beach Games 2023," it said.

Bali is also due to host the ANOC General Assembly from August 13 to 15.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, a supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

It wants to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bali was awarded the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games in June last year, and more than 1,500 athletes are expected to compete in 14 sports.

Qatar's capital Doha held the first in 2019 following the withdrawal of San Diego in the United States, and a planned second edition in 2021 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.