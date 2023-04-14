The International Boxing Association (IBA) has slammed the establishment of World Boxing and threatened to exclude any countries involved in what it dismissed as a "rogue" organisation.

World Boxing was unveiled as a new International Federation to rival the IBA with the aim of preserving boxing's place as an Olympic sport after it was left off the initial list for Los Angeles 2028.

Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Sweden, New Zealand and the United States are represented on the Interim Executive Board as the new body looks to hold talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a bid to gain recognition.

Simon Toulson has been appointed as interim secretary general of World Boxing which is set to elect an Executive Board and a President at its inaugural Congress planned for November this year.

The British official worked for the IOC for 10 years and was secretary general at the International Canoe Federation from 2008 until his resignation last year.

The IBA, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, claimed that the formation of World Boxing "does not come as a surprise" and warned that those participating in the organisation face sanctions or even exclusion from its membership.

"There is no other reason of establishing a rogue organisation, other than to attempt to destroy the integrity of the International Boxing Association," a statement from IBA read.

"The IBA strongly condemns the efforts of individuals to damage the significant strides taken by the IBA over the last years to secure boxers the best future possible.

The IBA, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, has threatened individuals involved in World Boxing with sanctions ©IBA

"Ambitions of individuals will never serve as a solid foundation for a successful organisation nor the destructive motives that have led to the creation of this rogue organisation."

The IBA insisted that participation in World Boxing will lead to the exclusion of the National Federation concerned from its membership and officials involved would be declared "non-eligible".

National Federations, their teams, individual boxers or the competition officials participating in events run by the breakaway IF face sanctions by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) Tribunal, according to the IBA.

Boris van der Vorst, who heads the Dutch Boxing Federation and attempted to run against Kremlev in last year’s controversial IBA Presidential election, has been named on World Boxing’s Interim Executive Board.

Other members include USA Boxing President Tyson Lee, GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt, Boxing New Zealand chair Keith Walker, German Boxing Association secretary general Michael Mueller, Swedish Boxing Federation Board member Karin Mattsson, Toulson and Filipino boxing completion official Karina Picson.

Britain’s reigning Olympic middleweight champion Lauren Price and American Tokyo 2020 super-heavyweight silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr are the two athlete representatives on the Board.

Simon Toulson, who has worked for a number of sporting organisations including the IOC, is interim secretary general of World Boxing ©ICF

The IBA claimed the launch of World Boxing was "in line with the divide and conquer rhetoric seen" from the five individuals that are currently being investigated by the BIIU over a possible ethics breach.

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee, Boxing Canada President Ryan O'Shea, Czech Boxing Association leader Marek Šimák, Swedish Boxing Association chair Per-Axel Sjöholmv and Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley are being accused of "inciting a boycott" after several countries pulled out of the Women's and Men's World Championships.

The presence of Russian and Belarusian boxers has been cited as a reason why the boycotting nations have refused to participate in IBA's flagship events.

IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos claimed there was a "clear divide" between the nations backing World Boxing and their athletes.

"This was seen at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi where we saw record participation levels and athletes from boycotting nations, including team New Zealand," said Yerolimpos.

"This division rightfully continues, as athletes put their interests first as it is clear some National Federations are more interested in serving their own with little regard to the pain it causes athletes.

Britain's Olympic champion Lauren Price is on the World Boxing Board but IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos claims there is a clear divide between nations backing the new body and their athletes ©Getty Images

"Ultimately, rogue world governing bodies and orchestrated coups are nothing new to sport, and like any well governed organisation, there are mechanisms put in place to protect the organisation, its members, and in the end, the athletes.

"However, it is unacceptable that the countless governance reforms conducted by the IBA, go unrecognised, and the pathway to our Olympic recognition was nothing but a predetermined dead-end.

"For those involved in the creation of the rogue international boxing organisation and the nations who claim to be members of it, there is no doubt that the IBA will reserve its rights to claim damages from any person who is harming the IBA's activities and reputation, and/or trying to achieve exclusion of the IBA from the Olympic family."

The IBA, formerly AIBA, has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 and has been stripped of its right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament for the second consecutive Games at Paris 2024.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, and the IOC warned that the IBA's threats over using its judges and referees for Paris 2024 qualifiers and the Olympics would have "quite some consequences".

A total of 668 boxers from 113 countries are set to compete across 13 weight categories at the IBA Men’s World Championships, scheduled to be held from May 1 to 14 in Uzbek capital Tashkent.