The OCA is set to hold an Asian Games anniversary celebration at Hangzhou 2022

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is set to hold a celebration during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games to mark 110 years since the "birth" of the continental event.

Although its first edition took place in New Delhi in 1951, its origins can be traced back to the Far Eastern Championship Games in Manila in 1913.

The event in the Filipino capital was the first official international multi-sport Games to be held in Asia.

The OCA is planning to hold a cultural festival involving music and dance from Asia's five zones to mark the occasion.

"This will really add value to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the world; it will be a celebration of sport and culture," the OCA's director general, Husain Al Musallam, said at the 5th OCA Coordination Committee meeting for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"Despite war and Covid, still Asia is strong."

Husain Al-Musallam claims the celebration event will "add value to the Asian Games"

The celebratory event is set to take place on September 24, the day after the Hangzhou 2022 Opening Ceremony, and will replace the OCA General Assembly which will not be held in the Chinese city.

"It will show the history of the Asian Games from the Far Eastern Championship Games Manila 1913 right through to the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia in 2018," read an OCA statement.

"Asian Games hosts Hangzhou will also have the opportunity to display their music and culture, as will the hosts of the 20th Asian Games in 2026, Aichi-Nagoya. 

"The history of ancient musical instruments will also be documented in the festival, which will be attended by 300 guests."

Al Musallam promised a dynamic and fast programme to celebrate the cultural and sporting heritage of Asia.

The Games, originally planned to take place last year, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.