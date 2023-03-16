Sharelle McMahon, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, was honoured at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Australia on International Women's Day, with a bronze statue that celebrates her success in netball.

The Australian was a flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony of the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, also being the first member of a team sport to do so.

She represented her nation over 100 times, winning the 1999 and 2007 World Cups, while also being the captain on 12 occasions.

"I have spent many times out on court here, amazing memories of playing netball and representing not only our state but Australia too," said McMahon.

"John Cain Arena will always be a venue that’s really close to my heart.

"Two years ago this idea was brought to life by Rosie [former Netball Victoria chief executive] and her team at Netball Victoria, and with passion and absolute drive here we are two years later, standing here with the statue behind us."

Sharelle McMahon takes part in the Baton Relay in the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

McMahon also had a successful club career, winning six Australian Netball Premierships in total for the Melbourne Phoenix, whom she made 169 appearances for, and the Melbourne Vixens, where she played 47 matches.

She was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2016.

After her retirement in 2013, she became a coach for Vixens, taking a minor role in 2014 before becoming assistant coach in 2019 and also serving as head of female court for Cricket Victoria.

McMahon joins the list of athletes who received an honour in Victoria, a list that includes Olympians Betty Cuthbert, Shirley Strickland, Nova Peris and Tayla Harris.

She is the only athlete that is born in Victoria to be a part of this prestigious group.