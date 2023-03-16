The Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, are aiming to accumulate an AUD44 billion (£24 billion/$29 billion/€27 billion) budget target as the country prepares for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Patricia O'Callaghan, who is the new chief executive of Queensland's tourism and events, talked about the importance of the Sunshine Coast to the tourism industry, as she visited the coast as part of an assignment to explore all 13 tourism regions in Queensland.

The coast local tour is crucial as it adds AUD3 billion (£1.6 billion/$2 billion/€1.9 billion) to the annual economy of the state, with approximately four million visitors every year.

O'Callaghan is confident about improving the number of visitors, with the help of the Bonza airline that is based at the Sunshine Coast Airport, and Air New Zealand resuming flights all over the Tasman district.

Brisbane's hosting of the Olympics in 2032 is set to be the third time the summer edition will be in Australia, following on from 1956 and 2000 ©Getty Images

She also met with Visit Sunshine Coast to understand their vision for the years building up towards the Olympics.

Brisbane won the bid to host the Olympics in 2021, with the region preparing for the event nine years before it starts as they make renovations to sports facilities and tourism destinations.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympics are due to take place from July 23 to August 8.