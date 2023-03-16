International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates has welcomed the formal establishment of a Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office to supervise delivery of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The office was established following a report by management consultants Deloitte, who recommended the structure after studying arrangements for the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Games.

The Deloitte report said it "recognises the State Government’s existing expertise in delivering infrastructure and recommends the Coordination Office for its ability to cut red tape and avoid unnecessary bureaucratic double-up and costs".

The Coordination Office is to be led by Graham Fraine, director of the regional development, manufacturing and water separtment in the Queensland Government.

"The IOC has been discussing the governance model with Brisbane 2032, this makes eminent sense to me," Coates said.

"The last thing we should be doing is adding layers of bureaucracy.

"Pleasingly this model does not."

Officials believe the Coordination Office will reduce bureaucratic obstacles to preparations for the Games.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has insisted the Coordination Office will cut bureaucracy in preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"We are pleased the final governance framework will be directed by a leadership forum, which includes the Organising Committee, Queensland and Australian Governments and other Games delivery partners so that key decision-makers are at the table," Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee President Andrew Laveris said.

"This body represents nine months of discussion with all of our Games partners on the best and most efficient way of delivering the best Olympic and Paralympic Games ever," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed.

"It cuts red tape, while at the same time, provides input from all of our Games partners, teamwork won us these Games, teamwork will help us deliver them."

Deloitte advised that the Coordination Office model was most suitable for Brisbane because 84 per cent of venues already exist, because no major infrastructure is being built for the Games and assets are to remain in public ownership.

Last month, the Queensland Government agreed to completely rebuild the Gabba at a cost of $AUS2.7 billion (£1.54 billion/$1.86 billion/€1.74 billion).

Officials say the new coordination body is to be accountable to the Queensland State Government, though opposition groups have voiced concerns and had called for an independent authority to monitor Games progress.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month said there had been an "express understanding" with the Queensland Premier to create an independent body.