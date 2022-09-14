The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has signed what it describes as a "landmark partnership" with the Jamaica Observer media group.

The deal will make the Jamaica Observer the official media partner of the Olympic Movement in Jamaica.

"This partnership is very special to us because we feel that in sports, we have a duty and responsibility to not only inform and educate but also enlighten," JOA President Christopher Samuda said.

"I really want to thank the Jamaica Observer for having the foresight."

As part of the deal, the group will provide advertising support and media training opportunities for athletes, coaches and officials and assist in the JOA's digital and social media, development of special publications, and support for the JOA's Stamina and Olympic Women in Sports projects.

"We are very happy to welcome representatives of the Jamaica Olympic Association who must be basking in the greatest glory because of all the recent performances by the athletes of Jamaica, not just making Jamaica very happy but the rest of the Caribbean, for that matter and by extension, all the fans of Jamaica," Jamaica Observer managing director Julian Rogers said.

The multi-year deal will include the media group's involvement with Jamaican teams at Olympic, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean Games.

The JOA wants to send its biggest-ever team to Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"Jamaica as a brand is very well known and the people in the Jamaica Olympic Association are certainly to be credited for reinforcing the value of that brand at every opportunity they’ve had to showcase the very finest of Jamaican talent," Rogers added.

The Jamaica Observer will also work with the JOA on educational projects.

"It is a responsibility that I think we take very seriously because at the Jamaica Olympic Association we deem ourselves to be changemakers, innovators, and therefore we have to change the landscape in sport," Samuda insisted.

"We have to not only tell of statistics and events, but we also have to telegraph value in the reports that we do and I'm very confident that the relationship will bear this."

The Jamaica Observer, a daily newspaper, is the media group's flagship offering.