The London Marathon is the latest of the World Marathon Majors to include a non-binary entry option for its 2023 race, following the lead of the Boston Marathon.

An announcement was made before the ballot opens on October 1 and the change follows a review and consultation period by London Marathon Events, which organises the London Marathon.

This means participants can register for the mass-participation race as a man, woman or non-binary individual.

Championship, elite and Good For Age races will not have a non-binary option for athletes.

"This is a significant step forward for the London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive," said event director Hugh Brasher.

"We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the London Marathon an event that is for everyone."

The London Marathon is to be held in October this year ©Getty Images

This new policy will also be rolled out across all London Marathon Events mass-participation races, including RideLondon and the Standard Chartered Great City Race.

New entry policies were also created in July which allow for assisted participants and more support for pregnant and postpartum runners.

The 2023 London Marathon is scheduled to take place on April 23.

This year's London Marathon is set to take place on October 2, having been moved from its usual position in April to allow more participants due to the threat of COVID-19 restrictions.

UK Athletics adopted non-binary guidelines from Scottish Athletics in 2018, which includes advice on the inclusion of non-binary athletes.

In 2019, Scottish Athletics went a step further by adding a non-binary entry option for athletes at its championship races.