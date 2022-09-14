A Monitoring Committee for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games has been established, largely comprised of councillors from the host regions, and is to act as an advisory body.

The seven-member panel is led by chairman Rafał Kosowski, one of five Małopolska councillors.

Kosowski also chairs the regional authority's Education, Physical Culture, Sport and Tourism Committee.

Stanisław Bisztygam has been appointed deputy chairman and is another Małopolska councillor along with Jerzy Fedorowicz, Wojciech Kozak and Grzegorz Biedroń.

Kraków City Council member Włodzimierz Pietrus and Jerzy Janczy, President of the Małopolska Association of Physical Culture Associations, complete the Monitoring Committee.

Marshal of the Małopolska Witold Kozłowski was present at the Monitoring Committee's first meeting and stressed it will be primarily an advisory body.

"The activities of the company and the entire Organising Committee are and will be transparent," Kozłowski said.

Poland is set to host the European Games next year across in Kraków and the Małopolska region as a whole ©Getty Images

"From this place I appeal to my fellow councillors, to the entire committee, to support the company, advise, suggest, but also actively participate in the organisation of the Games."

Marcin Nowak, President of the Organising Committee, added it was working hard to ensure the European Games will be delivered to a high standard when staged between June 21 and July 2 next year.

"We analyse the capabilities of each facility in detail and work with specialists from each sports discipline included in the programme to ensure that players can compete in comfortable conditions," Nowak said.

"We analyse every aspect, from transport, through the convenience of journalists' work, to the elements necessary to create the atmosphere of a great sports festival.

"It is a huge and complex challenge, but we have people on board who, with their commitment, experience and skills, will allow us to experience exceptional games next year."

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is set to be he third European Games, following editions in the Belarusian capital Minsk and Azerbaijan's capital Baku.