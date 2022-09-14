Place de la Bastille to welcome Paralympic Day as Paris 2024 countdown continues

The inaugural Paralympic Day is set to be held at the Place de la Bastille on October 8 with anticipation continuing to build towards the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

An aim of the day is to transform the image of people with disabilities by enhancing pride, enthusiasm and awareness.

Several exhibitions are expected to spring up in the Parisian square with the main stage offering music from a line-up of artists for an evening concert.

The programme is free and includes a range of features for attendees to enjoy, including meeting national and international Para athletes and sporting performances from Paralympic champions.

Guests can also look forward to participating in Para athlete-led taster sessions in various Paralympic disciplines, such as blind football, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

Cultural and artistic events are also due to be staged.

SAVE THE DATE



Vous voulez participer à la #JournéeParalympique ? Toutes les infos ici

🗓️ Samedi 8 octobre

📍 Paris, Place de la Bastille

🤩 Découverte des Para sports

🏅 Rencontre avec des champions

🎉 Animations et concerts



On y sera, et vous ? #Paris2024

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons is expected to be among the guests attending the event.

"Paralympic Day being celebrated in the Place de Bastille is an inspired choice given its radical history," said Parsons.

"The Paralympic Games are the most transformational event on earth, and I’m very excited that the people of Paris will be able to get up close and personal with our amazing athletes on 8 October."

He continued: "I'm also thrilled that Paris 2024 continues to break new ground in Paralympic Games delivery.

"I think this inaugural Paralympic Day shows how committed Paris 2024, the French Government, the City of Paris and our good friends at the French Paralympic and Sports Committee are to creating a more inclusive society.

"As you say in France, vive la révolution."