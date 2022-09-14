Ivan Kuliak's appeal against a one-year ban for wearing the pro-invasion of Ukraine "Z" symbol has been partially upheld and will now run concurrent to Russian athletes being barred from International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) competition.

While the one-year sanction remains, a Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) Appeal Tribunal found it should be independent from measures preventing all Russian athletes competing in FIG events.

This means it began on May 17 - the day the initial GEF Disciplinary Commission handed down the ban - and will last until May 16 next year.

When Kuliak was initially suspended by the GEF Disciplinary Commission, it was stated he would be unable to compete in any FIG-sanctioned events for one year, and that the ban could be extended by six months if Russian athletes were still ineligible to compete on May 17 2023.

If the Russian suspension extended past this date, Kuliak would have been given a six-month ban from the point where the sanctions were lifted.

However, the Appeal Tribunal has changed the terms of the ban and found it is separate from an FIG policy presently barring Russian and Belarusian athletes from its events.

Kuliak sported the Z symbol on his singlet at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in March, a week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The letter has been used in Russia to demonstrate support for what Moscow calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The letter Z is being used to demonstrate support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Kuliak, was competing as a neutral athlete due to FIG sanctions which at the time banned Russian and Belarusian national flags, anthems and symbols.

The 20-year-old shared the parallel bars podium with Ukrainian gold medallist Illia Kovtun.

Shortly after the incident, the FIG banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its events outright.

Kuliak's results from the World Cup were disqualified, meaning he has to return the bronze medal and prize money won at the event.

Kuliak is also to bear a cost of CHF5,000 (£4,500/$5,200/€5,200) for the appeal.

Russia's Ministry of Sport had said it is helping fund Kuliak's legal costs.

President Valérie Horyna, who is Swiss, Jane Bickerstaff from Britain and Mexican Edgardo Muñoz Lopez comprised the GEF Appeal Tribunal panel.