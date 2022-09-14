British Cycling has issued revised guidance for cyclists on the day of Queen's funeral which backtracks on earlier instructions discouraging any cycling during the period of the funeral.

"The Royal Household has advised that there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events during the period of National Mourning, and this extends to all planned cycle-sport events, club and community activity," an updated British Cycling statement said.

"Therefore the decision to proceed with events or activities is at the discretion of individual organisers, volunteers, local authorities and landowners", it continued.

"This includes cycle sport events, club rides, coaching sessions and community programmes."

British Cycling had earlier sent out a guidance which advised against riding a bike anywhere during the time of the procession or the funeral on Monday (September 19).

"British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral," the initial statement read.

"British Cycling strongly recommends that anybody out riding their bike on the day of the state funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions."

Looks like @BritishCycling is the latest to lose its mind. It is recommending people do not ride their bikes during the Queen’s funeral.. pic.twitter.com/r45zpKtZb9 — Andrew Ellson (@andrewellson) September 13, 2022

The original announcement prompted criticism online.

The revised advice has also suggested that "organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events, and those present may wish to wear black armbands."

Riders competing internationally for Britain will wear black armbands until the end of Monday.

Meanwhile the final rounds of the national men’s and women’s road race competitions at Stamfordham in Northumberland have been postponed as a result of "re-allocation of police resources this weekend in preparation for the state funeral."

Due to the re-allocation of police resources, the Curlew Cup and Beaumont Trophy – which were scheduled to take place on Sunday – have been postponed.



Both races will now take place on Sunday 9 October.



Find out more: https://t.co/EWRWlw7Q7T pic.twitter.com/NHTlTKlRaF — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 12, 2022

The Beaumont Trophy for men, a race twice won by five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins, was inaugurated in 1952, the year of the Queen’s accession.

The Curlew Cup, first held in 2012, includes five-time Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey and double Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald amongst its previous winners.

The two races are now set to take place on October 9.

Last week, organisers cancelled the remaining stages of the Tour of Britain after news of the sovereign's death was announced.